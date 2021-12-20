Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) PT Raised to C$2.75 at TD Securities

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables stock opened at C$1.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.42. The stock has a market cap of C$186.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.91. Greenlane Renewables has a 12-month low of C$1.12 and a 12-month high of C$2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

