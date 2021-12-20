Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 35000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.81.

About Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Granada gold mine, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

