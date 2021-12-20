Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $160.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $125.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.62. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.51. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $96,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $4,509,241.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,348 shares of company stock worth $18,234,710. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after buying an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after buying an additional 434,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,763,000 after acquiring an additional 137,516 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

