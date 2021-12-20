Good Life Advisors LLC Has $93,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

NLY stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.