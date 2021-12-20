Good Life Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $1,289,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $256.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.40. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

