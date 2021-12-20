Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the November 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 677,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,203,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,403,000 after buying an additional 61,327 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,241,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after buying an additional 165,777 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,838,000 after buying an additional 174,806 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

