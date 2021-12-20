Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Position Increased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 605.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.05 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.