Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Down 24.7% in November

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Several equities analysts recently commented on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.
GFI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.31. 207,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,475,003. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
