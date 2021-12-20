Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Down 24.7% in November

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

GFI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.31. 207,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,475,003. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,250,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,033,000 after acquiring an additional 330,163 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,543 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,883,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,860,000 after acquiring an additional 840,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,709,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after acquiring an additional 149,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

