Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,449 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group stock opened at $150.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Bank of America upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.