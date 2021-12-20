Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 564.5% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock opened at $295.65 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.