Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,499 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $530.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.00. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

