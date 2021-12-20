Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1,045.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of VMware by 57.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,037 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of VMware by 31.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,998 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $114.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

