Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNSR stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16.

