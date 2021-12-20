Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) & Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Financial Survey

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) and Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Global WholeHealth Partners alerts:

94.5% of Lantheus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Lantheus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Lantheus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $40,000.00 240.11 -$9.03 million N/A N/A Lantheus $339.41 million 5.49 -$13.47 million ($0.51) -53.96

Global WholeHealth Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lantheus.

Profitability

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Lantheus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners -22,474.87% N/A N/A Lantheus -8.84% 4.17% 2.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners and Lantheus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Lantheus 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lantheus has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.89%. Given Lantheus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lantheus is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Summary

Lantheus beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment produces and markets products, radiopharmacies, PMFs, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, clinics, and group practices throughout the United States. The International segment operations offers direct distribution in Canada and Puerto Rico; third-party distribution in Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America; and EXINI business in Sweden. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.