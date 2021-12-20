Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Wedbush

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

GPN opened at $128.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

