Gladstone Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 97.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $16.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

