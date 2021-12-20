Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Givaudan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $103.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.82. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $104.95.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

