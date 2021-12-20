Girard Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,818,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,741,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $3,995,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total transaction of $224,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $619.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $620.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.34. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.