Girard Partners LTD. Sells 2,116 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $615.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $661.78 and a 200-day moving average of $613.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

