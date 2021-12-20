Girard Partners LTD. Sells 18,540 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,540 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $242.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.32 and its 200 day moving average is $222.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

