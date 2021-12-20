Girard Partners LTD. Sells 1,758 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total value of $286,307,393.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $805.90.

Shares of TSLA opened at $913.50 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $917.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.80, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,030.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $812.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.