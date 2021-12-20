Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 57,650 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.4% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

DIS stock opened at $146.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.83. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

