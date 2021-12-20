Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

GBNXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.