Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Update

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the November 15th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNE. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $6,624,000. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 380,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GNE traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.55. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

