Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $715.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce $715.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $718.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $713.40 million. Genesco reported sales of $636.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of GCO stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31. The firm has a market cap of $836.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.13. Genesco has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Genesco by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

