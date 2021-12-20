Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 286 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,952,000 after acquiring an additional 912,328 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,387,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,581.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 190,076 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after acquiring an additional 179,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,942,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $75.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

