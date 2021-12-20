Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 157 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,619,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $424.39 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.11 and a one year high of $435.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $422.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

