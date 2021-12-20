Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $150,000.

VCLT opened at $106.99 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $111.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

