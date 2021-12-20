Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,200 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 302,300 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of Gaia stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.43. 52,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,140. Gaia has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaia will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaia during the second quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaia in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter valued at $221,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

