Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,200 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 302,300 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Shares of Gaia stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.43. 52,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,140. Gaia has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21 and a beta of 0.60.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaia will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
