FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Capstar Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSTR. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $19.81 on Monday. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $439.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,449,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 288,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 421,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 61,706 shares during the period. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

