FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $36.72 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7,777.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

