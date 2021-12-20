Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 477.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRNWF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Future to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRNWF remained flat at $$47.47 during midday trading on Monday. Future has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $49.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

