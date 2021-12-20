Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits Market Cap of $292,598.52

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $292,598.52 and approximately $471.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.58 or 0.08296047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00076445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,842.36 or 0.99806863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00048367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,341,272 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,992 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

