FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Down 29.1% in November

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. 2,622,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,425. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean Hunkler bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,938,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTCI. Raymond James lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

