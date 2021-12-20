FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Short Interest Down 19.5% in November

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of HERA stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,500,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $254,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,437,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

