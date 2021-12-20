Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Up to $12.86

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.86, but opened at $13.38. Frontier Group shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 178 shares changing hands.

ULCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,862 shares of company stock worth $2,601,358.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $944,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $11,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,481,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,189,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

