Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

FRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens cut their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.14.

Shares of FRPT opened at $92.30 on Monday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $83.15 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average of $140.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Norris acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Freshpet by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Freshpet by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

