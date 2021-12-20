Foster & Motley Inc. Takes $577,000 Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 2,313.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,243,000 after buying an additional 1,842,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 105.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after buying an additional 978,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 412.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 829,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after buying an additional 667,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $522,477,000 after purchasing an additional 644,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Select Medical by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,529,000 after purchasing an additional 184,422 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

