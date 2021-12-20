Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 5,760 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

