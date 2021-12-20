Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 507 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Prologis by 98.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $161.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $165.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.