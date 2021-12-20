Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 3,390 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after buying an additional 258,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after buying an additional 841,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,359,000 after buying an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,409,000 after buying an additional 54,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,545,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $51.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $51.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

