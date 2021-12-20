Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,834 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 19.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,784,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 964.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period.

FNDC stock opened at $36.49 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18.

