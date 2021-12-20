Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 131.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $71.64 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

