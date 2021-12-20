Foster & Motley Inc. Has $465,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 320,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of GILD opened at $72.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

