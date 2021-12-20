Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INVH opened at $42.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.