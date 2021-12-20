Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 9,244 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 190.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in ONEOK by 9.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 4.7% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

OKE stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average is $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

