Fortis (TSE:FTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.74

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$60.74 and last traded at C$60.61, with a volume of 442665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. CSFB increased their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$56.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.64. The stock has a market cap of C$28.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.91.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.84%.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

