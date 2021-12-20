Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,810,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the November 15th total of 83,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

In related news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

