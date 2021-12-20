Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.56. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FHTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

