FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.07. FMC posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FMC by 93.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 72.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,605,000 after buying an additional 738,941 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at $73,099,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in FMC by 86.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after acquiring an additional 475,755 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $103.98 on Friday. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

